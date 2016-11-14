loading Loading please wait....
ALFA ROMEO GT 1.9JTDM 16v BlackLine Coupe 2d 1910cc

Type: Used Year: 2007 Make: ALFA ROMEO Model: GT Trim: 1.9JTDM 16v BlackLine Coupe 2d 1910cc Body: Coupe Trans: Manual Mileage: 72000 Engine Size: 1910 Ext Color: Black

Adjustable steering column, Air conditioning, Alarm, Alloys, Anti lock braking system, Central locking, Climate control, Computer, Cruise control, Drivers airbag, Electric mirrors, Folding rear seats, Front Electric windows, Front fog lights, Heated door mirrors, Immobiliser, Leather seats, Metallic Paint, Parking distance control, Passenger airbag, Power assisted steering, Radio/CD, Remote Central Locking, Side airbag, Sports seats, Traction control,6 months warranty included, sold with full or long mot and up to date service, open till 7pm Thursdays please call for appointment

  • Ad ID
    420251
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Alfa Romeo > GT
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Colour
    Black
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    72000 mi
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    1910
  • Engine Model
    1910
Autopark Norwich
Norwich, NR66AE, Norfolk
United Kingdom

