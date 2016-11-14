ALFA ROMEO GT 1.9 JTDm 16V Cloverleaf 2dr

Type: Used Year: 2008 Make: ALFA ROMEO Model: GT Trim: 1.9 JTDm 16V Cloverleaf 2dr Body: Coupe Trans: Manual Mileage: 64000 Engine Size: 1910 Ext Color: Blue
Alloy Wheels, Colour Coded Bumpers, Colour Coded Mirrors, Front Fog Lamps, Spoiler, Privacy Glass, ABS, Air Conditioning, Alarm, Immobiliser, Computer, Central Locking - Remote, Climate Control, Full Airbags, Electric Mirrors, Electric Windows, Heated Front Screen, Heated Seats, Lumbar Support, Power Assisted Steering, Rear Head Rests, Remote Key Locking, Sports Seats, CD Player, Full Service History, Motorway Miles, Leather upholstery, Low tax / Insurance, Any Inspection Welcome, Warranty, Click Website for all stock, Sports Model, High level brake light, Bluetooth,
Desirable Motors
Tredegar, NP224HR, Gwent
United Kingdom
Nov 14, 2016
Nov 27, 2017