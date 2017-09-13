AUSTIN A35 Light Van 948cc 1960 Manual 0 Petrol Grey

For Sale I have my Austin A35 Van, I bought it not intending to sell but due to buy a house I sadly have to sell it, runs and drives lovely will be very much missed! It got used recently for my sister wedding were everyone commented and said how they loved it! Its a great way to advertise/promote your buisness or just to keep as an investment as these are very rare and slowly going up in value.
Weir Courtney Yard, Blackberry Lane, Lingfield
Lingfield, RH7 6NG, Surrey
United Kingdom
