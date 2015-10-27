car description

1955 Austin A30 Four Door Great little starter classic Lovely red interior Very good paint and chrome Running well, used regularly, good history Charming little starter classic has sound body, very good paint and chrome, combined with a lovely interior. Used regularly and running very well, has recently had a brakes overhaul, new radiator and exhaust. Odometer reading of just over 45,000 could be correct, backed up by many MOTs. Comes with a good history file and an workshop manual. Guide price: Sold Mobile: 07711 509600 Email: mark@pioneer-automobiles.co.uk Phone: 01635 248158 Viewing: By appointment only