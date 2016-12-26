car description

Austin Sevens are deservedly popular and this lovely Chummy tourer is a good example of why they have such a strong following. The car is on chassis number 128116 and was first registered in February 1931 but my very experienced Austin Seven afficionado friend Henry advises me that it was probably manufactured in December 1930. It has clearly been very well cared for as it comes with a useful file of recent invoices for the following work done during 2015 and 2016 - GM Seven Services (Munwellyns) rebuilt the engine and relined the clutch as well as carrying out various other maintenance jobs on the car, Vince Leek reconditioned the gearbox and the dynamo, David Jones refurbished its bronze Zenith carburettor and car trimming specialist Kevin O’Keeffe made a new hood and side screens for it – these bills excluding VAT add up to just over £5,900! We do not have any invoices on file for other good quality work which has clearly been done but as the photographs and any physical inspection will show it is clean and sound underneath with no noticeable signs of rust, the bodywork has obviously been refinished by a skilled painter and the seats and trim are in lovely condition. Given the a