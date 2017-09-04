Austin 7 Cambridge Special

car description

Austin’s revolutionary 7 was undoubtedly one of the motoring success stories of the 1920s and 30s with nearly 300,000 cars being sold between 1922 and 1939. As well as being affordable they were practical, reliable and surprisingly roomy for such a small car. They were available with a variety of body styles including saloons, tourers, sports cars, vans, racing cars and even a military version - if the factory could not provide what you wanted you could also go to specialist coachbuilders such as Swallow and Gordon England for something different! As time passed and cars fell into disrepair they started to attract special builders who could put together anything from a real home-made “bitsa” to a very professional looking job. It is hardly surprising that some of these special builders turned their hobby into businesses supplying kits or components to help you turn your derelict Austin 7 into a useable motor car - two obvious examples being Colin Chapman with his Lotus and Jen Marsh (the Mar of Marcos) with his Speedex. Another person who is perhaps better known to A7 afficionados than to the wider public is L. M. “Bill” Williams of Auto Conversions which later became Cambridge Eng