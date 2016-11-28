Austin 12/4 Ascot Saloon

car description

According to a buff card log book in the file this lovely Austin Ascot saloon was first registered on 30 th June 1934 to a Mr. Devon of London and a little bit of research confirms that its BMH654 registration is one of a series of numbers issued in London from May 1934 onwards. It has been in the care of its current owner since 2003 and has clearly been in regular use as everything appears to work well apart from a slow reading speedometer and the Hobson Telegauge fuel level indicator though it does come with a perfectly serviceable dip-stick! As far as I can see it is very original apart from having been repainted in 1970 from cherry red to primrose yellow with black wings and roof and at some stage the front seat cushions appear to have been recovered though they match the rear seats very well. The four door saloon coachwork is sound and makes no untoward rattling noises as you drive along and the doors open and close without dropping on their hinges. To be fair the some of the paintwork could do with a bit of tidying here and there but the general standard of its finish is good. The upholstery is smart with no tears in the seat backs or cushions and the door trims are complete