Austin Healey Sprite Cabriolet 1966

car description

*** THIS CAR HAS BEEN SOLD *** Please contact us if you were interested in this car. Our inventory is constantly changing and we will have similar examples of this model becoming available soon. ----------------------------- Austin Healey Sprite 1966, BRG, wire wheels in good condition 1966 Austin Healey Sprite. This car has beautiful paint in colour British Racing Green, chrome wire wheels, chrome luggagerack and black interior with white piping. Both the body and interior are in a beautiful and well maintained condition. This english sportscar has the 1098 CC engine and manual gearbox. Drives sporty thanks to the weight of only 695 kg. The car was originally delivered in Holland and has had only 2 owners. So a very nice, beautiful and great driving Austin Healey in the most popular colour British Racing Green. Car has Holland title and Holland mot/tuv. Easy to register in every EU country. You do not need to pay any importtaxes. We can help with transport.