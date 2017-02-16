loading Loading please wait....
Austin Healey Sprite Cabriolet 1959

SOLD/VERKAUFT/VENDU/VERKOCHT Austin Healey Frogeye 1959 projectcar 1959 Austin Healey projectcar. Nice base with no significant rust. Original engine. Nice project for hobbyists for restoration. Car has USA title and document importduties for every EU country are paid by us. Documentation is complete for registration in every EU country. You do not need to pay any importduties. We can help with transport. Trading in, buying and consignment possible.

left-hand-drive austin healey sprite convertible 1959 restored austin-healey

  • Ad ID
    409872
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Austin-Healey > Sprite
  • Year
    1959
POA

Kleiweg 1
5145NA
Netherlands

