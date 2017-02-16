loading Loading please wait....
Austin Healey - Sprite - 1963

DETAILS- Valid inspection: none - Documents: US title, customs card - Owners: 2- Engine: 1100 ccDESCRIPTIONAustin Healey sprite mk II manufactured in 1962, just restored with overhauled engine and electrical system. Found in a barn in Florida, brought to Italy in 1984 and held inside a warehouse for another 30 years. It came to light in 2017 after a two-year restoration. The interior has been upholstered again with the same original material. With American registration, valid export certificate, customs documents and title. Overhauled engine, overhauled electric system, painting done in February 2017, new chromes, new steering wheel and many other parts. The bottom was rebuilt, as you can see from the pictures. New tyres.Bright and stable car, tonneau cover available but not photographed.The car can be viewed and picked up in Ortucchio (AQ), Italy.

  • Ad ID
    414166
  • Ad type
    Auction
  • Category
    Austin-Healey > Sprite
€12,600 - €16,380 (£0 - £0)
Has reserve price
Catawiki Auctions - Oldtimers

Catawiki, 109 Borough High Street
London, SE1 1NL, London
United Kingdom

