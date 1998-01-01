Austin-Healey 3000 MKIII

car description

- Original RHD UK supplied example with 62,500 recorded miles - Re-painted in 2013, over-drive equipped and known ownership from new - Overhauled carburettors last year, MOT'd to July 2018 and ready to be enjoyed Donald Healey's eponymous company built a prototype two-seater sports car for display at the 1952 London Motor Show that not only impressed the public, but also so excited Austin's Managing Director, Leonard Lord, that he struck a deal to build the car in volume at Longbridge. The newcomer was renamed the Austin-Healey 100 and the rest, as they say, is history. The 'Big' Healey enjoyed steady development with the four cylinder cars giving way to the 100-Six of 1956, which was replaced by the first of the 3000s in 1959. The final version was the 3000 MKIII which was launched in October 1963 and mildly upgraded (Phase 2) in May the following year. The most powerful and luxurious of all the models, it had a lively performance courtesy of its 150bhp straight-six engine and featured such niceties as wind-up windows and a walnut veneer facia. 3000 production closed at the end of 1967 after 42,926 had been made, 17,712 of which were MKIIIs. As one of the last of the line, the 300