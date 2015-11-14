Austin Healey 3000 MKIII 1967

car description

SOLD / VERKAUFT / VENDU / VERKOCHT Austin Healey 3000 MKIII BJ8 1967 overdrive British Racing Green The Austin Healey 3000 MKIII BJ8 was built between 1963 and 1968. In 1964 came ‘Phase 2’recognizable at the new doorhandles and a longer armrest in the middle. This Austin is from 15/16 february 1967. It is an older restoration in colour British Racing Green and beige interior. The car has the original 2912 CC 6 in line 150 HP engine and 4 speed manual gearbox with overdrive. The car is very well maintained. A lot of invoices and Heritage certificate are present. The car also has wire wheels, a wooden steering wheel and a black soft top. Car has Belgian title and document importduties for every EU country are paid by us. Documentation is complete for registration in every EU country. You do not need to pay any importduties. We can help with transport. Trading in, buying and consignment possible.