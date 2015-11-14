car description

SOLD / VERKAUFT / VENDU / VERKOCHT Austin Healey 3000 MKIII 1967 BJ8 fully restored 1967 Austin Healey 3000 MKIII in colour Ice Blue. This car was fully restored in Holland between 2006 and 2008. Full photoreport is present. The engine, overdrive and gearbox are fully revised too. So a very beautiful restored Austin Healey MK III ready for lots of driving fun. This car has driven 4000 kms after resstoration. Would you rather have a two-tone paint in colour ice blue/old english white, we can do this professionally for you at a small extra cost. Car has Holland title and Holland mot/tuv. Easy to register in every EU country. You do not need to pay any importtaxes. We can help with transport.