Austin Healey 3000 MKIII 1966

car description

SOLD / VERKAUFT / VENDU/ VERKOCHT Austin Healey 3000 MK3 BJ8 1966 needs full restoration Very hard to find, 1966 Austin Healey 3000MK3 BJ8, for restoration. The car seems to be complete for about 98% and the chassis seems to be damagefree. The car has a lot of rust, common for unrestored Healeys. Car has USA title and document importduties for every EU country are paid by us. Documentation is complete for registration in every EU country. You do not need to pay any importduties. We can help with transport. Trading in, buying and consignment possible.