car description

SOLD / VERKAUFT / VENDU / VERKOCHT Austin-Healey 3000 MK3 BJ8 1966 Overdrive This is a 1966 Austin-Healey 3000 MK3. The car has the original 2912 CC engine with 170 PS and the popular Overdrive. Technically and optically in great condition. This Austin-Healey drives perfect and makes a great sound. The interior of the 3000 has red leather upholstery with white piping and a fabulous wooden dashboard. The exterieur has beautiful chrome and chrome wire wheels. This Austin-Healey is ready for a lot of driving fun. Car has USA title and document importduties for every EU country are paid by us. Documentation is complete for registration in every EU country. You do not need to pay any importduties. We can help with transport. Trading in, buying and consignment possible.