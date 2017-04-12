Austin-Healey > 3000

car description

We’re very proud to offer this really pretty Colorado Red Healey 3000 Mk.III with contrasting black leatherette interior.



Restored in Europe in the early 2000’s, the result is quite exceptional with door, boot and bonnet shuts better than so many Healey’s you see. Our car really is in superb aesthetical condition throughout, but this extends also to the way the car drives and behaves on the road, such was the quality of the restoration. Absolutely everything was rebuilt, restored or improved, including the fine interior and accompanying mohair hood and tonneau.



To give you an idea as to the exacting standards of the Dutch restorer, the paint has eight layers. Sympathetic modifications for use in modern traffic include electronic ignition, Koni rear suspension for better ground clearance and overdrive control on gear lever.



Those who wish to come and view our car will be rewarded with not only a good cup of Yorkshire Tea, but also a thick file of papers relating to the restoration, and even a USB stick of pictures to show the extent and quality of the work completed.



Bought in Holland and repatriated to the UK in 2015, our car was entrusted to the team at Murray Scott Nelson in Scarborough, with whom more than £5,000 was invested to professionally convert to RHD, complete a full service, and give a full health check.



Now wanting for nothing but an enthusiastic new owner, we invite your early interest to secure this impressive Healey.