loading Loading please wait....
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Twitter Subscribe to YouTube

Austin-Healey 3000

Photos Map

car description

Austin Healey 3000 Mk 3 BJ8 phase 2. Dispatched to USA in 1965 as a personal export delivery. This car has been the subject of an older but total restoration with photographic record. Original Healey blue car in excellent condition. Finished the classic duo tone colour scheme of Healey blue over ivory white with blue trim and blue weather equipment. Fitted with chrome wire wheels, overdrive, mota lita and woodrim steering wheel. We will supply this car fully serviced with new blue hood, new chrome wire wheels and new tyres.

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    400705
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Austin-Healey > 3000
  • Vehicle sub type
    Convertible
  • Colour
    Blue
  • Colour type
    Metallic
  • Drivetrain
    Rear-wheel drive
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Year
    1966
  • Doors
    2
  • Seats
    4
  • Engine Size
    3.0
Email Dealer >>

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed

£75,000

Beaconsfield Street
Scarborough, YO12 4EL, North Yorkshire
United Kingdom

Email Dealer >>

Related content

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!