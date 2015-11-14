car description

Austin Healey 3000 Mk 3 BJ8 phase 2. Dispatched to USA in 1965 as a personal export delivery. This car has been the subject of an older but total restoration with photographic record. Original Healey blue car in excellent condition. Finished the classic duo tone colour scheme of Healey blue over ivory white with blue trim and blue weather equipment. Fitted with chrome wire wheels, overdrive, mota lita and woodrim steering wheel. We will supply this car fully serviced with new blue hood, new chrome wire wheels and new tyres.