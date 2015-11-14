loading Loading please wait....
Austin-Healey 3000

Austin Healey 3000 Mk 3 BJ8 LHD rare phase 1. Original ex US duo tone black over red numbers matching car in need of total restoration. This car is complete with all its correct major components including original high dipstick engine, centre change gearbox, 2” SU carburettors and instruments. Supplied with NOVA certificate, heritage certificate and all duties are paid.

This car will need to be restored onto a new chassis. We can supply a chassis and all other parts requires to restore this car or we can price to restore this car.

  • Ad ID
    400703
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Austin-Healey > 3000
  • Vehicle sub type
    Convertible
  • Colour
    Green
  • Colour type
    Non metallic
  • Drivetrain
    Rear-wheel drive
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Year
    1964
  • Doors
    2
  • Seats
    4
  • Engine Size
    3.0
Beaconsfield Street
Scarborough, YO12 4EL, North Yorkshire
United Kingdom

