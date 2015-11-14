car description

Austin Healey 3000 Mk 3 BJ8 Phase 2. Ex US LHD car which has been the subject of an older extensive restoration. Finished in the classic Healey duo tone colour scheme of ice blue over ivory white with blue leather trim and blue weather equipment. Fitted chrome wire wheels, badge bar and overdrive. We will supply this car fully serviced with fresh MOT, spare keys, drivers handbook, jack and wheel hammer.



We can convert this car to RHD if required. Please enquire.

