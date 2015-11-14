loading Loading please wait....
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Twitter Subscribe to YouTube

Austin-Healey 3000

Photos Map

car description

Austin Healey 3000 Mk 3 BJ8 Phase 2. Ex US LHD car which has been the subject of an older extensive restoration. Finished in the classic Healey duo tone colour scheme of ice blue over ivory white with blue leather trim and blue weather equipment. Fitted chrome wire wheels, badge bar and overdrive. We will supply this car fully serviced with fresh MOT, spare keys, drivers handbook, jack and wheel hammer.

We can convert this car to RHD if required. Please enquire.

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    400702
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Austin-Healey > 3000
  • Vehicle sub type
    Convertible
  • Colour
    Blue
  • Colour type
    Metallic
  • Drivetrain
    Rear-wheel drive
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Year
    1965
  • Doors
    2
  • Seats
    4
  • Engine Size
    3.0
Email Dealer >>

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed

£59,950

Beaconsfield Street
Scarborough, YO12 4EL, North Yorkshire
United Kingdom

Email Dealer >>

Related content

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!