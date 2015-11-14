loading Loading please wait....
Austin Healey 3000 MK 3 BJ8 phase 2 1965. Ex US numbers matching car which has been the subject of a total nut and bolt restoration by UK specialist including a new chassis. A photographic record of the restoration is supplied with this car. Finished in the classic Healey duo tone paint scheme of ice blue over ivory white with blue trim piped in white and blue mohair hood and tonneau. Fitted with chrome wire wheels, moto lita wood rim steering wheel, hi torque starter motor and overdrive. This car is in excellent condition and has only has minimal summer use since the restoration was completed and has excellent panel and hood gaps. Supplied with history file, fully serviced, fresh MOT, spare keys, drivers handbook, jack and wheel hammer.

  • Ad ID
    400701
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Austin-Healey > 3000
  • Vehicle sub type
    Convertible
  • Colour
    Blue
  • Colour type
    Metallic
  • Drivetrain
    Rear-wheel drive
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Year
    pre 1900
  • Doors
    2
  • Seats
    4
£77,500

Beaconsfield Street
Scarborough, YO12 4EL, North Yorkshire
United Kingdom

