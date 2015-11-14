car description

Austin Healey 3000 Mk 1 BN7 1960. Ex US rare 2 seater totally restored throughout approximately 2 years ago with only minimal use since. Finished in red with black leather trim piped in red with black hood and black tonneau. This car has been fitted with 2” SU carburettors, 6 branch sports exhaust manifold, electronic distributor, spot lights, wood rim steering wheel, chrome wire wheels and overdrive. We will supply this car fully serviced, fresh MOT, spare keys, drivers handbook, jack and wheel hammer. Excellent example.