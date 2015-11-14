loading Loading please wait....
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Twitter Subscribe to YouTube

Austin-Healey 3000

Photos Map

car description

Austin Healey 3000 Mk 1 BN7 1960. Ex US rare 2 seater totally restored throughout approximately 2 years ago with only minimal use since. Finished in red with black leather trim piped in red with black hood and black tonneau. This car has been fitted with 2” SU carburettors, 6 branch sports exhaust manifold, electronic distributor, spot lights, wood rim steering wheel, chrome wire wheels and overdrive. We will supply this car fully serviced, fresh MOT, spare keys, drivers handbook, jack and wheel hammer. Excellent example.

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    400700
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Austin-Healey > 3000
  • Vehicle sub type
    Convertible
  • Colour
    Red
  • Colour type
    Non metallic
  • Drivetrain
    Rear-wheel drive
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Year
    1960
  • Doors
    2
  • Seats
    2
  • Engine Size
    3.0
Email Dealer >>

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed

£69,950

Beaconsfield Street
Scarborough, YO12 4EL, North Yorkshire
United Kingdom

Email Dealer >>

Related content

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!