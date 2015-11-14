loading Loading please wait....
AUSTIN HEALEY 3000 MK1 RUDDSPEED

1961, finished in British racing green with black interior. This remarkable matching numbers original U.K R.H.D model was supplied new by Milne and Russel Limited of Croydon.

The car was supplied new with uprated equipment such as overdrive, wire wheels, heater, etc. before going on to be fitted with Ruddspeed Ltd upgrades. The car was treated to a high compression cylinder head with a high lift camshaft, triple SU carburettors, lightened and balance crank and flywheel, custom made exhaust manifold and side pipe exhaust system.

In 1996 the car underwent a full photographic rebuild which is also very well detailed in the cars comprehensive history file. Completed in 1997 the car has been in regular use but still remains in fabulous condition which echoes the quality of the restoration that took place.

A truly stunning example with an interesting and rare history.

Please call with any further questions.

Further photographs can be seen on the website. www.torosportscars.com

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    403561
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Austin-Healey > 3000
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Year
    1961
Alan Bull
