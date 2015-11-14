car description

1967 Austin-Healey 3000 BJ8 This excellent original 1967 Austin-Healey 3000 BJ8 Convertible Sports Car shown here in red with black interior. It comes equipped with a manual transmission, wire wheels and includes the convertible boot and spare tire. A very presentable Healey which has had the same owner for many years and is mechanically sound. For $36,500 If you have any additional questions Please call 310-975-0272 or email with any questions! We also welcome all international buyers. We can help with shipping quotes and arrangements.