1967 Austin Healey 3000 BJ8 Convertible Sports Car 1967 Austin Healey 3000 BJ8 Convertible Sports Car in burgundy with tan interior. Beautiful color combination. Comes equipped with a manual transmission, vinyl soft top, dual carburetors, wire wheels and includes the spare tire. Very clean and presentable. Last and most desirable year of the big Healeys. Mechanically sound. For $34,750 If you have any additional questions Please call 310-975-0272 or email with any questions! We also welcome all international buyers. We can help with shipping quotes and arrangements.