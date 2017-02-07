loading Loading please wait....
1967 Austin-Healey 3000 BJ8 Convertible Sports Car

$34,750 (£28,401.18)
car description

1967 Austin Healey 3000 BJ8 Convertible Sports Car 1967 Austin Healey 3000 BJ8 Convertible Sports Car in burgundy with tan interior. Beautiful color combination. Comes equipped with a manual transmission, vinyl soft top, dual carburetors, wire wheels and includes the spare tire. Very clean and presentable. Last and most desirable year of the big Healeys. Mechanically sound. For $34,750 If you have any additional questions Please call 310-975-0272 or email with any questions! We also welcome all international buyers. We can help with shipping quotes and arrangements.

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    235291
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Austin-Healey > 3000
  • Year
    1967
4576 1/2 Worth St.
Los Angeles, 90063, California
United States

