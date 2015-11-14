loading Loading please wait....
1965 Austin Healey 3000 MKIII

1965 Austin Healey 3000 MKIII For most sports car lovers, the Healey BJ8 is the ultimate expression of the marque. And this is a great one! A California car for most of its life, it was beautifully restored from the ground up, and since then has been in the collection of a Connecticut enthusiast who drives it every summer weekend when good weather allows. Immaculate in every respect and mechanically dialed in for real driving. Price is $67,500.

  • Ad ID
    416284
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Austin-Healey > 3000
  • Year
    1965
69 Weed Avenue, Norwalk, Connecticut 06850
Norwalk, California
United States

