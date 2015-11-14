car description

1965 Austin Healey 3000 MKIII For most sports car lovers, the Healey BJ8 is the ultimate expression of the marque. And this is a great one! A California car for most of its life, it was beautifully restored from the ground up, and since then has been in the collection of a Connecticut enthusiast who drives it every summer weekend when good weather allows. Immaculate in every respect and mechanically dialed in for real driving. Price is $67,500.