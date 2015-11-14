1962 AUSTIN HEALEY 3000 MK II BT7

car description

--Blue with White coves, Blue interior with White piping, Blue carpets and Blue top, Exception restoration, 3.0 liter 6-cylinder engine, 4-speed manual transmission. This Big Healey features the triple-carburetor variant of the C-series inline-six. The enlargement of its C-Series six-cylinder engine to 3 litres and the adoption of Girling front disc brakes differentiated the new Healey 3000 from the preceding 100/6. From late 1961, the 3000 was equipped with a new gearbox, which moved the gear lever to the center of the transmission tunnel. MK II production ceased in 1962 after 5,095 2+2s and 355 two-seaters had been built. This 1962 Austin-Healey 3000 is a late production BT7 that has recently received a complete and thorough restoration with 500 miles break in miles since. It has been with the previous owner since 2009 with the restoration commencing in 2014 and being completed in 2016. More than $100k in invoices documents the process. This iconic British roadster is known to be a wonderful, usable sports car that fits two in comfort and with room for luggage. It can be enjoyed for spirited motoring as well as for a quick trip to the corner for coffe and a paper. This Healey 2+2