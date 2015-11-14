1960 Austin Healey 3000 MKI/SOLD Possibly the best Healey ever in our inventory. 100% correct, all matching numbers with flawless original sheet metal. This car has been fully restored by a Healey expert, but no body panels were replaced. The car had one owner for much of its life and has always been meticulously cared for. Comes with its original factory hardtop, original tool roll and original owner's manual. It is turn key and ready to show or drive. Price is $69,500/SOLD
left-hand-drive 1960 austin healey 3000 mark-1 sold 1-owner hardtop manual restored austin-healey
69 Weed Avenue, Norwalk, Connecticut 06850
Norwalk, California
United States