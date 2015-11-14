car description

1960 Austin Healey 3000 MKI/SOLD Possibly the best Healey ever in our inventory. 100% correct, all matching numbers with flawless original sheet metal. This car has been fully restored by a Healey expert, but no body panels were replaced. The car had one owner for much of its life and has always been meticulously cared for. Comes with its original factory hardtop, original tool roll and original owner's manual. It is turn key and ready to show or drive. Price is $69,500/SOLD