car description

1960 Austin-Healey 3000 BT7 Convertible Sports Car 1960 Austin-Healey 3000 BT7 Convertible Sports Car in black with red interior. Very desirable color combination. Comes equipped with manual transmission, upgraded tri carb setup, wire wheels and includes the soft top frame and spare tire. Excellent candidate for restoration. For $15,750 If you have any additional questions Please call 310-975-0272 or email with any questions! We also welcome all international buyers. We can help with shipping quotes and arrangements.