Austin Healey 1974

car description

*** THIS CAR HAS BEEN SOLD *** Please contact us if you were interested in this car. Our inventory is constantly changing and we will have similar examples of this model becoming available soon. ----------------------------- Jensen Healey 1974 2 ltr 152 hp very good condition very beautiful 1974 Jensen Healey. This originally full red convertible is well maintained, has great paint, interior and dashboard. Only 10,000 pcs were build of these cars. This really is a great survivor and fully ready to drive. Car has Holland title and Holland mot/tuv. Easy to register in every EU country. You do not need to pay any importtaxes. We can help with transport.