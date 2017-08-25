loading Loading please wait....
» » »

Austin Healey 1969

Compare this car
POA
Compare this car
Email Dealer >>

car description

*** THIS CAR HAS BEEN SOLD *** Please contact us if you were interested in this car. Our inventory is constantly changing and we will have similar examples of this model becoming available soon. ----------------------------- Austin Healey Sprite MKIV 1969 in very good condition This is a wonderful, in very good condition 1969 Austin Healey Sprite MKIV. Colour is MG Mineral Blue. Car has been very well maintained, ready to drive. Car has Holland title and Holland mot/tuv. Easy to register in every EU country. You do not need to pay any importtaxes. We can help with transport.

Accessories

left-hand-drive austin healey 1969 blue austin-healey

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    307143
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Austin-Healey > 100
  • Year
    1969
Email Dealer >>

Kleiweg 1
5145NA,
Netherlands

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!
Related content

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed