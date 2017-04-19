Austin Healey 1966

car description

*** THIS CAR HAS BEEN SOLD *** Please contact us if you were interested in this car. Our inventory is constantly changing and we will have similar examples of this model becoming available soon. ----------------------------- Austin Healey 3000 MK3 BJ8 1966 two tone ice blue old english white Beautiful, in Holland restored, Austin Healey 3000 MKIII BJ8 from 1966. Car is in two-tone ice blue with old English white. Car has overdrive, wire wheels and beautiful dark blue interior. Great condition and very good running and driving Healey BJ8. Car has Holland title and Holland mot/tuv. Easy to register in every EU country. You do not need to pay any importtaxes. We can help with transport.