Austin Healey 1965

SOLD/VERKAUFT/VENDU/VERKOCHT Austin Healey 3000 MKIII 1965 in very good condition Restored, in very good condition Austin Healey 3000 MK3 from 1965. British Racing Green. Matching numbers engine. Body is in very good condtion, engine runs very strong. Reliable car, ready to drive. Car has USA title and document importduties for every EU country are paid by us. Documentation is complete for registration in every EU country. You do not need to pay any importduties. We can help with transport. Cars can be traded in.