loading Loading please wait....
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Twitter Subscribe to YouTube

Austin Healey 1965

Photos Map

car description

SOLD/VERKAUFT/VENDU/VERKOCHT Austin Healey 3000 MKIII 1965 in very good condition Restored, in very good condition Austin Healey 3000 MK3 from 1965. British Racing Green. Matching numbers engine. Body is in very good condtion, engine runs very strong. Reliable car, ready to drive. Car has USA title and document importduties for every EU country are paid by us. Documentation is complete for registration in every EU country. You do not need to pay any importduties. We can help with transport. Cars can be traded in.

Accessories

left-hand-drive austin healey 1965 green restored austin-healey

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    409501
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Austin-Healey > 100
  • Year
    1965
Email Dealer >>

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed

POA

Kleiweg 1
5145NA
Netherlands

Email Dealer >>

Related content

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!