Austin Healey 1959

*** THIS CAR HAS BEEN SOLD *** Please contact us if you were interested in this car. Our inventory is constantly changing and we will have similar examples of this model becoming available soon. ----------------------------- Austin Healey Sprite MK1 Frogeye in good condition This is a wonderful Austin Healey Sprite MK1 Frogeye from 1959. Car is in good condition, runs and drives great, very well maintained, a reliable car. Fantastic little roadster! Car has Holland title and Holland mot/tuv. Easy to register in every EU country. You do not need to pay any importtaxes. We can help with transport.