Austin Healey 1957

car description

*** THIS CAR HAS BEEN SOLD *** Please contact us if you were interested in this car. Our inventory is constantly changing and we will have similar examples of this model becoming available soon. ----------------------------- Austin Healey 100-6 1957 in very good condition Very beautiful, in very good condition 1957 Austin Healey 100-6. Engine is matching numbers, revised steering, technics and cosmetics in very good condition. Original 2.5 ltr 6 cyl engine. Car has wire wheels. Car has USA title and document importduties for every EU country are paid by us. Documentation is complete for registration in every EU country. You do not need to pay any importduties. We can help with transport. Trading in, buying and consignment possible.