car description

SOLD / VERKAUFT / VENDU / VERKOCHT Austin-Healey 100-4 Overdrive 1955 restored This really beautiful Austin-Healey 100-4 (BN1) is delivered in 1955. The car has paint in colour Old English White in very beautiful condition. Even the black painted wire wheels and the chrome are in fabulous condition. The interior has beige leather bucket seats, beautiful dashboard and wooden steering wheel. The car has the original 2660 CC, 108 HP and 3 speed manual gearbox with overdrive. This marvelous Austin-Healey is ready for driving. Car has USA title and document importduties for every EU country are paid by us. Documentation is complete for registration in every EU country. You do not need to pay any importduties. We can help with transport. Trading in, buying and consignment possible.