Offered for sale is a 2639L 1957 Austin Healey 100/6 manual that has been with the current owner for over 10 years. Coming with an extensive history file, this lot's condition scores 19/135. Further details to follow.... Exterior: 3/5, Interior: 4/5, Engine: 4/5, Transmission: 4/5, Running gear: 4/5, Electrics: 4/5, Vehicle history: 4/5 For a full condition report, view this car on www.classiccarauctions.co.uk/austin-healey-100-6.
Warwickshire Exhibition Centre
CV31 1XN,
United Kingdom
