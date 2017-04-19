loading Loading please wait....
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Twitter Subscribe to YouTube

Austin-Healey 100/6

Photos Map

car description

Austin Healey 100/6 1957. Early Longbridge ex US car converted to RHD and restored as a works rally replica. Fitted with a 3000cc engine, triple webber, side exit sports exhaust system and many other extras giving the car circa 170 BHP. Fitted with genuine works hardtop, disc brakes fitted all round and overdrive. Virtually unused since repaint by ourselves 2 years ago. This car has recently had new carpets in the front, new sports seats, new 4 point seat belts and retro trip meter making this car a fabulous homage to the famous Big Healey rally cars.

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    400708
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Austin-Healey > 100/6
  • Vehicle sub type
    Convertible
  • Colour type
    Non metallic
  • Drivetrain
    Rear-wheel drive
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Year
    pre 1900
  • Doors
    2
  • Seats
    2
  • Engine Size
    3.0
Email Dealer >>

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed

£65,000

Beaconsfield Street
Scarborough, YO12 4EL, North Yorkshire
United Kingdom

Email Dealer >>

Related content

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!