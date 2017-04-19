car description

Austin Healey 100/6 1957. Early Longbridge ex US car converted to RHD and restored as a works rally replica. Fitted with a 3000cc engine, triple webber, side exit sports exhaust system and many other extras giving the car circa 170 BHP. Fitted with genuine works hardtop, disc brakes fitted all round and overdrive. Virtually unused since repaint by ourselves 2 years ago. This car has recently had new carpets in the front, new sports seats, new 4 point seat belts and retro trip meter making this car a fabulous homage to the famous Big Healey rally cars.

