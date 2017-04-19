car description

Austin Healey 100/6 BN6 1958. Ex US rare 2 seater model which has been the subject of an older restoration with excellent bodywork. Recently an engine rebuild has been carried out by an Austin Healey specialist which isn't yet run in, the carburettors and distributor have also been rebuilt along with a new clutch fitted. Finished in a duotone colour scheme of red over black with black trim and black weather equipment. This Healey is fitted with a front disc brake conversion kit, side exit sports exhaust system and wire wheels. We will supply this car fully serviced with 12 months MOT and new tyres.