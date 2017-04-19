loading Loading please wait....
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Twitter Subscribe to YouTube

Austin-Healey 100/6

Photos Map

car description

Austin Healey 100/6 BN6 1958. Ex US rare 2 seater model which has been the subject of an older restoration with excellent bodywork. Recently an engine rebuild has been carried out by an Austin Healey specialist which isn't yet run in, the carburettors and distributor have also been rebuilt along with a new clutch fitted. Finished in a duotone colour scheme of red over black with black trim and black weather equipment. This Healey is fitted with a front disc brake conversion kit, side exit sports exhaust system and wire wheels. We will supply this car fully serviced with 12 months MOT and new tyres.

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    400704
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Austin-Healey > 100/6
  • Vehicle sub type
    Convertible
  • Colour
    Red
  • Colour type
    Non metallic
  • Drivetrain
    Rear-wheel drive
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Year
    1958
  • Doors
    2
  • Seats
    2
  • Engine Size
    3.0
Email Dealer >>

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed

£53,500

Beaconsfield Street
Scarborough, YO12 4EL, North Yorkshire
United Kingdom

Email Dealer >>

Related content

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!