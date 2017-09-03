car description

1957 Austin-Healey 100-6 BN4 VIN: BN4-L0/31499 The Big Healey is one of the definitive examples of the true British sportscar. The 100-6 was a departure from the early four-cylinder Austin-Healey cars when they installed the legendary BMC C-Series inline-six. This torquey 2.6-liter engine transformed the car into a smooth 100mph+ machine capable of running with best, and effortlessly over long distances. With a production date of December 13, 1956, that would make this particular car one of the last cars built at the original plant in Longbridge before production was moved to the MG plant in Abingdon. It was optioned from the factory with overdrive, wire wheels, heater, heavy-duty battery, dual vertical dip headlights, and a mph speedometer. Coachworks Automotive Restoration in Victoria, British Columbia restored the car from 2012-2014. They are well know for their class wins at Pebble Beach Concours, as well as Best of Show awards at concours like The Quail. The restoration was a complete body-off-frame affair done in the manner of all of Coachworks concours winning restorations. The numbers matching engine was rebuilt as well all of the mechanical elements of the car. Cosmeticall