car description

Austin Healey 100/4 BN2 1956. Very rare and highly desirable UK RHD home market car supplied by Car Mart Limited of London. This car has been the subject of an older total restoration by a restoration specialist. It has been finished to M specification including M spec carburettors and cold air box, Dennis Welsh fast road aluminium cylinder head, side exit sports exhaust system and period Dunlop front disc brakes to complete the performance package. Finished in duo tone colour scheme of red over ivory white with black leather trim piped in red. Fitted with over drive, louvered bonnet, le mans style leather bonnet strap, chrome wire wheels. Supplied with period tool kit, handbook and good history file with pictures of the restoration.



This is a fabulous example that has been expertly restored with only careful dry weather use only. This car is eligible for such rallies as the Mille Miglia.

