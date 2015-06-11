loading Loading please wait....
Austin-Healey 100/4

car description

Austin Healey 100/4 BN1. Original RHD Ex Australian car. This car has been the subject of an older but extensive restoration. During the extensive restoration it has been converted to M specification which includes 1 3/4“ H6 carburettors, cold air box, louvered bonnet with le mans spec leather strap. Recently this car has had a front disc brake conversion, new clutch with uprated clutch linkage and uprated anti roll bar. Finished in ivory white with black trim and black weather equipment. Fitted with silver painted wire wheels and overdrive.

Note. Cherished registration number and brantz retro trip are not included in the sale.

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    400706
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Austin-Healey > 100/4
  • Vehicle sub type
    Convertible
  • Colour type
    Non metallic
  • Drivetrain
    Rear-wheel drive
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Year
    pre 1900
  • Doors
    2
  • Seats
    2
  • Engine Size
    2.6
£59,950

Beaconsfield Street
Scarborough, YO12 4EL, North Yorkshire
United Kingdom

