Austin Healey 100-4 1955

*** THIS CAR HAS BEEN SOLD *** Please contact us if you were interested in this car. Our inventory is constantly changing and we will have similar examples of this model becoming available soon. ----------------------------- Austin Healey 100-4 BN1 overdrive 1955 matching numbers 1955 Austin Healey 100-4 BN1 with overdrive. Needs full restoration. Matching numbers engine. Car has USA title and document importduties for every EU country are paid by us. Documentation is complete for registration in every EU country. You do not need to pay any importduties. We can help with transport. Trading in, buying and consignment possible.