1954 Austin-Healey 100/4 BN1

car description

The Austin-Healey 100 was built between 1953 and 1956 by BMC (British Motor Corporation). It was developed by Donald Healey to be produced in-house by Healey's small car company in Warwick and based on the Austin A90 Atlantic mechanics. Healey built a single 'Healey Hundred' for the 1952 London Motor Show and the design impressed Leonard Lord, Managing Director of Austin, so much that a deal was struck with Healey to build it in quantity at Austin's Longbridge factory. The car was renamed the Austin-Healey 100. The '100' name comes from Donald Healey, who selected the name from the car's ability to reach 100mph, as opposed to the Austin-Healey 3000, which is named for its 3000cc engine. The first 100's (series BN1) were equipped with the same 90bhp engines and manual transmission as the stock A90, but the transmission was modified to be a three-speed unit with overdrive on second and top. The 2660cc engine featured an undersquare 87.3mm bore and 111.1mm stroke. Girling 11" drum brakes are fitted all round. Front suspension is independent using coil springs and at the rear is a rigid axle with semi elliptic leaf spring while the steering is by a cam and lever system. A BN1 tested by