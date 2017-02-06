This 1953 Austin Healey 100-4 BN2 is an absolutely beautiful example. Blue with blue interior and a 4-speed gearbox. This incredible clean Healey drives as nicely as it looks and is mechanically superb. It also wears excellent paint, chrome, and interior. This extremely desirable and highly collectible BN2 is very smart buy at just $39,500.
1953 austin healey 100 4 bn2 blue 4-speed austin-healey
24-30 46th Street
Astoria, 11103, New York
United States
