loading Loading please wait....
» » »

1953 Austin Healey 100-4 BN2

Compare this car
$39,500 (£32,283.35)
Compare this car
Email Dealer >>

car description

This 1953 Austin Healey 100-4 BN2 is an absolutely beautiful example. Blue with blue interior and a 4-speed gearbox. This incredible clean Healey drives as nicely as it looks and is mechanically superb. It also wears excellent paint, chrome, and interior. This extremely desirable and highly collectible BN2 is very smart buy at just $39,500.

Accessories

1953 austin healey 100 4 bn2 blue 4-speed austin-healey

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    235147
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Austin-Healey > 100/4
  • Year
    1953
Email Dealer >>

24-30 46th Street
Astoria, 11103, New York
United States

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!
Related content

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed