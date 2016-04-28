car description

COMPETITIVE NO DEPOSIT 5.9 % APR ON REQUEST, LATE NIGHT VIEWINGS BY APPOINTMENT, ALL OUR VEHICLES ARE HPI AND MILEAGE VERIFIED, PRICE MATCH GUARANTEED ON LIKE FOR LIKE VEHICLES Facelift Glacier White Metallic Audi TTS Quattro 306 Bhp With Full Dealer Service History, This Vehicle Also Comes With A Great Specification Including: Extended Heated Red Quilted Fine Nappa Leather Super Sports Seats With Heated Neck Scarfe And Wind Deflector, Audi Multi Media Navigation Plus,Tech Pack With Audi Connect, Bang + Oulfsen With Usb - iPod And Bluetooth Connectivity, Comfort + Sound Pack, Electric Climate Control, Advanced Keyless Entry, Auto Lights, Heated Wing-Mirrors, Front And Rear Park Distance Control, Finished Off With Unmarked 19'' Alloy Wheels With Red Brake Calipers. Low Rate 5.9 % Apr Finance And Part Exchange Upon Request.