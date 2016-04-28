loading Loading please wait....
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Twitter Subscribe to YouTube

Audi TTS

Map

car description

COMPETITIVE NO DEPOSIT 5.9 % APR ON REQUEST, LATE NIGHT VIEWINGS BY APPOINTMENT, ALL OUR VEHICLES ARE HPI AND MILEAGE VERIFIED, PRICE MATCH GUARANTEED ON LIKE FOR LIKE VEHICLES Facelift Glacier White Metallic Audi TTS Quattro 306 Bhp With Full Dealer Service History, This Vehicle Also Comes With A Great Specification Including: Extended Heated Red Quilted Fine Nappa Leather Super Sports Seats With Heated Neck Scarfe And Wind Deflector, Audi Multi Media Navigation Plus,Tech Pack With Audi Connect, Bang + Oulfsen With Usb - iPod And Bluetooth Connectivity, Comfort + Sound Pack, Electric Climate Control, Advanced Keyless Entry, Auto Lights, Heated Wing-Mirrors, Front And Rear Park Distance Control, Finished Off With Unmarked 19'' Alloy Wheels With Red Brake Calipers. Low Rate 5.9 % Apr Finance And Part Exchange Upon Request.

Accessories

COMPETITIVE NO DEPOSIT 5.9 % APR ON REQUEST, LATE NIGHT VIEWINGS BY APPOINTMENT, ALL OUR VEHICLES ARE HPI AND MILEAGE VERIFIED, PRICE MATCH GUARANTEED ON LIKE FOR LIKE VEHICLES

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    402110
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Audi > TTS
  • Mileage
    21000 mi
  • Owners
    1
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    1984
Email Dealer >>

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed

£29,950

912
Sheffield, South Yorkshire
United Kingdom

Email Dealer >>

Related content

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!