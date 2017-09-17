Audi > TTS

ABS, Air Conditioning, Alarm, Auto-dip Rearview, Auto Lighting, Auto wipers, Bluetooth, BOSE Audio, Cd/Stereo, Climate Control, Colour Coded Body, Powered Folding Mirrors, Elec/Heated mirrors, Electric Hood, Electric Seats, Electric Windows, Front Fog Lamps, Full Leather, Heated Seats, Parking Sensors, Power Steering, Rear Spoiler, Remote Central Locking, Satellite Navigation, Side Air Bags, Sports Seats, Stability Control, Adjustable Steering Column, Twin Air Bags, 18'' Alloys, 4x4 Finished in Magic Black Metallic with Two Tone Black and Red Full Leather trim. Two Owners. ONLY 24,000 MILES with Full Service History. Supplied with 12 Mths Warranty and New MOT. A Stunning Example. Great Value.
Southampton Road
Southampton, Hampshire
United Kingdom
