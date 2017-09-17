loading Loading please wait....
» » »

Audi TTS

Compare this car
£13,995
Compare this car
Email Dealer >>

car description

ABS, Air Conditioning, Alarm, Auto-dip Rearview, Auto Lighting, Auto wipers, Bluetooth, BOSE Audio, Cd/Stereo, Climate Control, Colour Coded Body, Powered Folding Mirrors, Elec/Heated mirrors, Electric Hood, Electric Seats, Electric Windows, Front Fog Lamps, Full Leather, Heated Seats, Parking Sensors, Power Steering, Rear Spoiler, Remote Central Locking, Satellite Navigation, Side Air Bags, Sports Seats, Stability Control, Adjustable Steering Column, Twin Air Bags, 18'' Alloys, 4x4 Finished in Magic Black Metallic with Two Tone Black and Red Full Leather trim. Two Owners. ONLY 24,000 MILES with Full Service History. Supplied with 12 Mths Warranty and New MOT. A Stunning Example. Great Value.

Accessories

ABS, Air Conditioning, Alarm, Auto-dip Rearview, Auto Lighting, Auto wipers, Bluetooth, BOSE Audio, Cd/Stereo, Climate Control, Colour Coded Body, Powered Folding Mirrors, Elec/Heated mirrors, Electric Hood, Electric Seats, Electric Windows, Front Fog Lamps, Full Leather, Heated Seats, Parking Sensors, Power Steering, Rear Spoiler, Remote Central Locking, Satellite Navigation, Side Air Bags, Sports Seats, Stability Control, Adjustable Steering Column, Twin Air Bags, 18'' Alloys, 4x4

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    330097
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Audi > TTS
  • Mileage
    24000 mi
  • Owners
    3
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    1984
Email Dealer >>

Southampton Road
Southampton, Hampshire
United Kingdom

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!
Related content

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed