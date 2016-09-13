Bluetooth, Electric Seats, Heated Seats, Satellite Navigation, DAB Radio, Bang & Olufsen, Parking Sensors, 4x4, Full main dealer service history +++FREE NATIONAL DELIVERY+++PART EXCHANGE WELCOME+FINANCE AVAILABLE ON REQUEST - SUBJECT TO STATUS+COMPANY DIRECTORS PACKAGES AVAILABLE+ALL VEHICLES PROFESSIONALLY VALETED AND READY- Audi TTS 2.0 TFSI Quattro 310PS S Tronic Automatic registered August 2015 finished in Vegas Yellow with Full Black Leather interior, Quilted Leather Heated Electric Front Seats with Lumbar Support, Active Lane Assist, Bang and Olufsen Surround Sound System, Matrix Lights, Rear Parking Sensors, Keyless Go with Push Button Start, Virtual Cockpit with Satellite Navigation, Bluetooth, DAB Radio, Heated Electric Door Mirrors in Silver, 19 Inch Alloys, Leather Multifunction Steering Wheel, Start/stop, Audi Drive Select, Adjustable Rear Spoiler, Full Audi Service History on 13/09/16 at 3,527; 02/08/17 at 7,382.
