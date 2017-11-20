AUDI TTS 2.0 TFSI T Black Edition Quattro S Line 3dr Petrol Manual 2012 55000 Black

car description

A VERY NICE EXAMPLE OF AN AUDI TTS IN PANTHER BLACK CRYSTAL EFFECT WITH TWO TONE NAPPA LEATHER, FULL AUDI SERVICE HISTORY AND 2 OWNERS FROM NEW! ;;Upgrades/Spec Includes: Panther Black Crystal Effect Paintwork, Two Tone Red/Black Heated Leather Sports Seats With Red Stitching, Extended Nappa Leather To Dashboard, Door Trims, Centre Console and Instrument Cluster Surround All With Red Stitching, Bose Surround Sound System, Cruise Control, Rear Parking Sensors, Comfort Pack, Bluetooth, Black Styling pack, Audi Symphony Radio With iPod Connection, Bi Xenon Headlights, LED Daytime Running Lights, Privacy Glass, Auto Lights/Wipers, Auto Dimming Rear View Mirror, Multi Function S Line Flat Bottom Leather Steering Wheel, 19" Titanium Finish Alloy Wheels.