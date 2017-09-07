Audi TT-S 2.0 FSi Coupe Black Edition

car description

The second generation of the hugely successful Audi TT was launched in the UK in 2006. Compared to the previous generation, this new variant is five inches longer and three inches wider than its predecessor. This in tern offered greater passenger accommodation and luggage space. Powered by a choice of either V6 petrol engine or the more desirable, four-cylinder TFSI 2.0 litre engine. The Fuel Stratified Injection (FSI) technology was derived from the Audi Le Mans endurance race cars, and offers improved fuel efficiency as well as an increased power output and cleaner emissions. The TT-S was introduced in 2008 and used the 2.0 FSI power unit which produced an impressive 268 bhp which in turn produced a 0-60mph time of just 5.4 seconds.

The Audi TT coupe offered here at Hofmann’s is a 2.0 FSI TT-S Quattro Black Edition with a 6 speed manual gearbox gearbox, finished in Ice Silver Metallic with full Black Nappa leather interior. This September 2011 ‘61’ plate” example has covered 31080 miles from new, and boast a full Audi service history most recently carried out in May 2016 at 23737 miles, and more recently had its cambelt and water pump replaced, again by Audi in November 2016 at 2