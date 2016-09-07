Audi > TTRS

car description

An immaculate condition 2010 Audi TT RS finished in Suzuka Grey metallic with Black Fine Nappa RS Embossed Recaro Wingback Sports Seats, 6-speed manual gearbox, 19-inch 5-arm Titanium Finish Rotor Alloy Wheels, Audi Switchable Sports Exhaust, Interior Lighting Package, Bluetooth, AMI MP3/USB/iPod connectivity, Satellite Navigation Plus & Bose Sound System. Just 53,000 miles from new with a full Audi main dealer service history including invoices. HPI clear and 6 months warranty included.



Background



The Audi TT RS was officially unveiled at the 2009 Geneva Auto Show. Like all Audi RS models, the car was developed by Audi’s high performance subsidiary quattro GmbH at their facility in Neckarsulm, Germany. The TT RS featured an all-new 2.5 litre in-line five cylinder turbocharged engine. Initially the TT RS was only offered with a 6-speed manual transmission.



Like all Audi RS models the TT RS was only available with the quattro all wheel drive system developed by the luxury and performance car manufacturer to win rally stages. The quattro system found in the TT RS was massively upgraded to cope with the torque produced by the state of the art 5 cylinder turbocharged engine, which can propel the car to 60mph from a standstill in around 4.5 seconds. However, where the TT RS really shines is during in-gear acceleration. Audi ensured that the TT RS stood out from the rest of the range by giving it an aggressive body kit, fixed rear spoiler and matt black twin oval rear exhaust outlets.



Equipment



This TT RS comes equipped with all the key options including the Recaro wingback Fine Nappa leather heated bucket seats with gloss black backs, Audi Switchable Sports Exhaust with Matt Black tailpipes, DVD satellite navigation, 19-inch Rotor 5-arm Titanium Finish alloy wheels, Sill Covers with TT RS logo, BOSE sound system, Bluetooth, MP3/USB/iPod AMI connectivity, Flat-bottom Leather multi-function sports steering wheel, Fixed rear spoiler, Xenon Plus Headlights with LED daytime-running lights, Cruise control, Climate control, rear Parking sensors, Matt Brushed Aluminium Inlays, Dual SD card readers, Silver electric mirrors, Electric windows, Headlight washers, cup holders, Central locking, Driver Information System (oil pressure, lap timer, turbo boost pressure), Voice command, Traction Control, ABS, Split folding rear seats, Locking wheel bolts, Audi First Aid Kit, Driver’s and front passenger air bag with front passenger air bag deactivation, Thatcham Cat 1 Alarm & Immobiliser.



Exterior



The TT RS looks stunning in its metallic coat of Suzuka Grey, an optional colour for the car which is one of the most desired colours for the Audi TT RS. The paintwork condition is excellent, with no blemishes on any panel. All the trim has a perfect finish, as do the front and rear lights, which are free from any damage or moisture. The windows drop as they should when you open the door. The engine and boot struts operate as they should.



Interior



The Fine Nappa leather Recaro ‘Wingback’ Bucket seats are in excellent condition, and provide a perfect compliment to the gleaming Suzuka Grey metallic bodywork. There are no marks or signs of wear to any of the trim or switchgear, with the leather retaining a wholly fresh appearance throughout. The sleek aesthetic is topped-off with features like the flat-bottomed TT RS leather steering wheel and short-shift aluminium gear knob, both remaining in superb condition.



Engine & Transmission



The TT RS features an all-new 2.5-litre engine, a transverse mounted five cylinder turbocharged petrol unit. This new engine produces 335 bhp from 5,400 to 6,700 rpm, and torque of 332 lb·ft at 1,600–5,300 rpm. The TT RS has a new short-shift close-ratio six-speed manual transmission, and like all “RS” models, is only available with Audi’s ‘trademark’ quattro four-wheel-drive system, with the TT RS using a specially adapted version of the latest generation multi-plate clutch from Haldex Traction. Additions to the quattro system include a constant velocity joint before the cardan propeller shaft, and a compact rear-axle differential – upgraded to cope with the increased torque from the five-cylinder turbo engine. The TT RS has a SPORT button which alters the throttle response and opens the exhaust valves for greater aural pleasure. Our TT RS is fitted with the option Audi Switchable Sports Exhaust complete with matt black tailpipes that subtly enhance the soundtrack.



Wheels, Tyres & Brakes



The TT RS has a 10mm lower ride height than other TT models, and rides on optional 19” 5-blade Rotor wheels in the desirable titanium finish. The brakes are two-piece cross-drilled and radially vented front discs, sized at 370mm in diameter. The front discs are clamped by gloss black painted four-piston calipers, adorned with the RS logo. The rear ventilated discs are 310mm in diameter.



History File



The Audi TT RS has a full Audi main dealer service history with the first service being carried out in February 2011 at 7k then March 2012 at 16k, then December 2012 at 23k, then November 2013 at 33k, then December 2015 at 47k and the most recent service May 2017 at 50k.



The most recent Haldex oil change was completed at 53k, the brake fluid was changed at 50k and the spark plugs were replaced at 50k.



The car comes complete with the service booklet, supporting invoices of work carried out, original owners manual pack, two keys and valet key.